Woodland hosts groundbreaking for new safe room

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — After years of planning, ground was broken last week on a safe room in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County.

The building will be 9,200 square feet and designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines and was designed to shelter 1,125 people in the event of severe weather.

"One of our most important jobs is to provide a safe environment for our students," Woodland School District superintendent Adrian Eftink said in his opening statement. The superintendent recalled the long history of the project, starting with an idea in 2016 that endured a long application process. Seventy-five percent of the project funding will come from the federal government. The project was finally awarded in 2021 by the State Emergency Management Agency. School officials then decided how to best utilize the space when it wasn't serving as a tornado shelter. They decided a gymnasium was a much-needed addition to help provide space for physical education classes, practices, ceremonies, games, concerts and other activities.

Attending the ceremony were people from every level of the project. Several school board members attended the ceremony. Many of them were part of the board that voted to pursue the project six years prior. Other local officials also attended. Eftink pointed out Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton.

"Twenty-five percent of the project will be paid for by the local taxpayers, so Mayor Wiginton is here representing our local government," Eftink explained to those gathered. "That money is generated by our local businesses, so we also have the president of the chamber of commerce here representing our businesses," referring to Becky Wiginton.