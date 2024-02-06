Women speak of empowerment, involvement at Flourish Magazine summit

Dreary weather surrounded the Osage Centre on Thursday, with uncharacteristically cool temperatures for May and rain in Cape Girardeau.

In a strange way, it was the proper backdrop to the messages being conveyed inside by a panel of presenters and keynote speaker Adrienne Ross at the Flourish Magazine Women’s Summit.

Throughout topics covering everything from community leadership, education and entrepreneurship to health and wellness, a relentless theme arose: We need to make our own sunshine.

Or as Ross, an author and inspirational speaker raised in the Bronx, New York, projects told her luncheon audience, “Easy is not an option. Women know how to make something out of nothing, because that’s what we do.”

And so it was.

With rain falling outside the window, panelists Jeanne Muckerman, Capt. Bridgette Amick and Felice Roberson sat side by side at a table, discussing community leadership and the changes possible from involvement.

Roberson responded to her son’s shooting death in Cape Girardeau in 2015 by founding Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP).

“Still with what has happened to me, I love the community,” Roberson told the room. “It’s not about me; it’s about the future of Cape, what it’s going to look like and what you want it to look like.”

She talked about not turning a blind eye to the problems afflicting the community — the same ones that play out around the country — and instead rolling up sleeves.

“We got to get in it,” Roberson said. “We’ve got to lean into it and do something about it.”

Muckerman, a successful real-estate agent, counts the United Way among several community organizations in which she’s involved.

She said she’s motivated to be a voice for getting involved, saying she believes everyone is affected by events, and united efforts can make change.

“I believe we can all create the place where we want to live,” Muckerman said.

Amick spoke about becoming invested in people’s lives, something she and her husband, Ronnie, have done as captains with The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau the past four years.

Amick and the rest of the panel spoke of seeing violence, homelessness, abuse and poverty as problems with no boundaries — gender, race, age or location.