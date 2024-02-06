Women of Excellence: Shelly Gerard

If you got to know Shelly Gerard and spent any time with her, you would never guess that she is a self- proclaimed “true homebody.” Instead you would see a woman who values, understands and purposefully shares her time, resources and connections so freely over a multi-county area.
Shelly moved to Cape Girardeau in January 1990 to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a therapeutic recreation therapy degree. Blake Gerard swept her off her feet and in 1996 they became husband and wife. They have three children: Wyatt (at Mizzou), Lucy (at Cape Central) and Dixie (at Alma Schrader).
Shelly worked with Saint Francis Healthcare System from 1996 until recently, but in 2016, she accepted the position of Regional Manager with Care Portal SEMO.
Shelly believes that the connection of community and love is the key to successful families, so although she had already been serving across the globe and in our community in many ways, she was excited to have another opportunity to make a difference. Care Portal is a technology platform that connects local churches with valuable yet vulnerable local families who need assistance. Caseworkers at Children Division or other similar organizations enter the requests of families in need to Care Portal SEMO, and the connection addresses the need by providing requested items or relationships to the families who request them.
Since Care Portal was launched in Southeast Missouri, the church and community together have served over 3,500 children. If you or your church want to partner, please contact this “true homebody” of a woman who knows how to connect and share and whose heart leads her to do amazing things to support members of our community who need a helping hand.
Please join me in a round of Zonta applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence- Shelly Gerard.
