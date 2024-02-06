Women of Excellence: Shelly Gerard

If you got to know Shelly Gerard and spent any time with her, you would never guess that she is a self- proclaimed “true homebody.” Instead you would see a woman who values, understands and purposefully shares her time, resources and connections so freely over a multi-county area.

Shelly moved to Cape Girardeau in January 1990 to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a therapeutic recreation therapy degree. Blake Gerard swept her off her feet and in 1996 they became husband and wife. They have three children: Wyatt (at Mizzou), Lucy (at Cape Central) and Dixie (at Alma Schrader).

Shelly worked with Saint Francis Healthcare System from 1996 until recently, but in 2016, she accepted the position of Regional Manager with Care Portal SEMO.