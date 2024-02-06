Women of Excellence: Riley Ferguson

Riley Ferguson may have been born and raised right here in Cape Girardeau, but
her heart for service has taken her far beyond our borders. She first lived and served in a children’s home in Africa with 40 orphaned and vulnerable toddlers when she was only 15 years old. After graduation from Cape Central High School in 2013, Riley spent a gap semester of six months living in Eswatini, Africa (Swaziland) working through the organization HeartforAfrica.org.
Upon her return to the United States, Riley attended the University of Missouri- Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Human Development and Family Studies which she completed in 2018. She also received a multicultural certificate at graduation.
Riley spent the next two years living in Columbia and teaching elementary education in the Columbia Public Schools. While working in Columbia, she helped to start an elementary cheer squad that cheered and performed at local basketball games as well as serving as sponsor for a club that promoted volunteerism and community involvement in young children.
While she loved investing in the Columbia area kids, Riley’s calling recently lead her back to the Cape Girardeau area. She enjoys being near her family and friends and currently is a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School where she continues to teach and embrace each student while modeling the importance of volunteering and giving back to her community through One City which is one of Zonta’s service partners.
We are so grateful for Riley’s exemplary representation of the next generation of women who are returning to their hometown of Cape Girardeau to invest their lives here. Welcome back, Riley!
Please join me in a round of Zonta applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence, Riley Ferguson.
