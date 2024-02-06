Women of Excellence: Riley Ferguson

Riley Ferguson may have been born and raised right here in Cape Girardeau, but

her heart for service has taken her far beyond our borders. She first lived and served in a children’s home in Africa with 40 orphaned and vulnerable toddlers when she was only 15 years old. After graduation from Cape Central High School in 2013, Riley spent a gap semester of six months living in Eswatini, Africa (Swaziland) working through the organization HeartforAfrica.org.

Upon her return to the United States, Riley attended the University of Missouri- Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Human Development and Family Studies which she completed in 2018. She also received a multicultural certificate at graduation.