Women of Excellence: Megan Steimle

Sixteen years ago, Megan Steimle’s world was rocked when she was diagnosed with an Arachnoid brain cyst. After undergoing surgery to remove the cyst, she received radiation. Then her body went into rejection, sending spinal fluid to the brain. Two more surgeries in the following six months were required to remove the buildup of fluids. Megan has since been in remission. A strong woman of faith; she credits prayer for helping her through this difficult time.
Megan moved from Colorado to this area 30 years ago. She and her husband, Tim, have five children. She worked as Cafeteria Manager for the Cape Girardeau School District for twenty years. Ten years ago Megan became the Independent Living Coordinator at Cape Town Senior Living. Here she strives daily to help her residents make the most of their retirement years.
Like many of this year’s honorees, Megan has faced a significant challenge with COVID in 2020. Keeping her family of seniors happy, healthy, and safe has not always been easy. It is sometimes hard to put on a brave face so that her seniors don’t see fear or uncertainty in her. Once again Megan has turned to her faith for strength. She can be seen dancing with residents to the daily outside music; holding a fair event with corn dogs, funnel cakes, and games; or giving one-on-one time to just listen. Megan considers the last ten years the best of her life. She is grateful to Americare for giving her the opportunity to love these seniors and care for them like family.
Please join me in a Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence—Megan Steimle.
