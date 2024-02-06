All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Jennifer Partridge

Jennifer Partridge has been a licensed speech-language pathologist since 2016. She began her career at the SEMO Autism Center where for three years she participated in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) evaluations and therapy. In addition, Jennifer rose to the challenges of obtaining extra training and mentorship, including a Level 1 training in PECS and PROMPT therapy interventions. ...

story image illustation

Jennifer Partridge has been a licensed speech-language pathologist since 2016. She began her career at the SEMO Autism Center where for three years she participated in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) evaluations and therapy. In addition, Jennifer rose to the challenges of obtaining extra training and mentorship, including a Level 1 training in PECS and PROMPT therapy interventions. She is also certified as a Language Acquisition Through Motor Planning (LAMP) therapist. She began serving children at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Early Childhood Center in Fall 2019.

Partridge and her husband (also a Speech-Language Pathologist) opened the Southeast Little Learners Preschool in Jackson over the Summer of 2020. The couple saw a need in the community for childcare, especially amidst the chaos caused by COVID-19. By opening this daycare, they are able to provide more opportunities for working parents in need of care for their children while also providing on-site speech pathology services.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Partridges have one biological child with another on the way, but they have generously opened their home to 16 foster children over the last few years. To say the least, Jennifer has a passion for helping others whether as a speech-language pathologist, entrepreneur, foster mother, birth mother or fellow community member.

For these and many more reasons, please join us in a Zonta round of applause for a 2020 Woman of Excellence –Jennifer Partridge.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy