Women of Excellence: Jennifer Partridge

Jennifer Partridge has been a licensed speech-language pathologist since 2016. She began her career at the SEMO Autism Center where for three years she participated in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) evaluations and therapy. In addition, Jennifer rose to the challenges of obtaining extra training and mentorship, including a Level 1 training in PECS and PROMPT therapy interventions. She is also certified as a Language Acquisition Through Motor Planning (LAMP) therapist. She began serving children at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Early Childhood Center in Fall 2019.

Partridge and her husband (also a Speech-Language Pathologist) opened the Southeast Little Learners Preschool in Jackson over the Summer of 2020. The couple saw a need in the community for childcare, especially amidst the chaos caused by COVID-19. By opening this daycare, they are able to provide more opportunities for working parents in need of care for their children while also providing on-site speech pathology services.