Women of Excellence: Heather Nelson

Heather Nelson is the only head coach that has guided the Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s soccer program since its inception in 1999. In over 20 years, under her steady guidance, the Redhawks have posted 16 winning seasons and compiled a 229-178-59 record. Nelson has coached six Ohio Valley Conference regular season champion teams and back-to-back OVC Tournament championship squads (2006-07) that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament. SEMO has made the OVC Tournament 18 of the 20 seasons, the most in league history.

A former member of Canada’s national soccer team pool, Heather was a four year starter at the University of Saskatchewan, where she completed a degree in Physical Education. She was one of only five Canadian female coaches qualified to coach at the national level.

In her 21 seasons here, Heather has coached four OVC Players of the year, seven OVC Defensive players of the year and four OVC Freshman of the Year honorees, and 58 OVC Medal of Honor recipients. She has coached 96 players who have earned All-OVC accolades as well as two in the SEMO Hall of Fame. In doing so, Coach Nelson was able to immerse her players in a championship culture while contemporaneously developing standout female student-athletes. During her tenure as head coach, the SEMO women’s soccer teams have posted a 3.3 GPA or higher every season. The result of her efforts is a cadre of well-rounded successful woman. For all the wins her teams have posted and all the accolades they have received for their exemplary performance, perhaps it is even more commendable that Coach Nelson has influenced hundreds of athletes who excel to this day because of her influence not only on the field but in their lives.