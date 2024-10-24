All sections
November 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Erin Boyer



Erin Boyer was born and raised in Cape Girardeau. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree. For the last 13 years she has been senior client associate with Wells Fargo.

Now a resident of Jackson, Erin, her husband, Trey, and their three sons: Frankie (10), Colton (8), and Jaxson (5) face more than their share of challenges. The oldest and youngest boys have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. DMD is the most common fatal pediatric disorder. It affects 1 in every 3,500 male births. A progressive neuromuscular disorder it causes loss of motor, pulmonary, and cardiac function. Frankie has now lost all mobility and is confined to a wheelchair or must be carried.

Despite the time it takes to cope with the challenges of daily living, Erin and her husband have become strong supporters for raising awareness for MD. They, along with others, raise funds to provide their sons and others with MD the needed medical care and equipment that will be required as the disease progresses.

Those who have met Erin, are immediately struck by her strong Christian faith and positive spirit which she maintains even while facing such adversity. She devotes herself to giving her children as normal a childhood as possible and truly lives each day with them to the fullest, making every second count.

The Boyers have coined a family motto which Erin exemplifies; she is indeed “Boyer Strong.” Please join us in a Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence—Erin Boyer.


