Women of Excellence: Erin Boyer

Despite the time it takes to cope with the challenges of daily living, Erin and her husband have become strong supporters for raising awareness for MD. They, along with others, raise funds to provide their sons and others with MD the needed medical care and equipment that will be required as the disease progresses.

Those who have met Erin, are immediately struck by her strong Christian faith and positive spirit which she maintains even while facing such adversity. She devotes herself to giving her children as normal a childhood as possible and truly lives each day with them to the fullest, making every second count.

The Boyers have coined a family motto which Erin exemplifies; she is indeed “Boyer Strong.” Please join us in a Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence—Erin Boyer.