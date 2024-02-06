Women of Excellence: Dr. Gretchen Price

Dr. Gretchen Price, a hospitalist and thought leader behind the Saint Francis COVID Care Unit, thinks and acts in a forward leaning posture. Always. She designed a team to be prepared for deliberate action instead of merely reacting to the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Dr. Price, educated in Missouri and a graduate of Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, was raised by her parents to love God, love others, and work hard. She attributes much of her inspiration to her Mom who she compares to Superwoman!

As Dr. Price dons her mask every working day, she continues to find her strength in the little things. Like when she sees one of the hundreds of masks made by her own

Superwoman as well as when she looks forward into her children’s eyes and future. Her desire is to know strong women, be a strong woman, and rear strong women too.