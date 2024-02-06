All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Dr. Gretchen Price

Dr. Gretchen Price, a hospitalist and thought leader behind the St. Francis COVID Care Unit, thinks and acts in a forward leaning posture. Always. She designed a team to be prepared for deliberate action instead of merely reacting to the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. ...

story image illustation

Dr. Gretchen Price, a hospitalist and thought leader behind the Saint Francis COVID Care Unit, thinks and acts in a forward leaning posture. Always. She designed a team to be prepared for deliberate action instead of merely reacting to the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Dr. Price, educated in Missouri and a graduate of Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, was raised by her parents to love God, love others, and work hard. She attributes much of her inspiration to her Mom who she compares to Superwoman!

As Dr. Price dons her mask every working day, she continues to find her strength in the little things. Like when she sees one of the hundreds of masks made by her own

Superwoman as well as when she looks forward into her children’s eyes and future. Her desire is to know strong women, be a strong woman, and rear strong women too.

Recognizing the fear of the unknown, Dr. Price routinely eases discomfort by using her kind and professional demeanor while confidently working alongside staff at every step. She and her husband, Schaun Flaim, DO, committed to working together on the COVID Unit weeks at a time and were away from their young children.

Price has been serving on the COVID care unit since the day after their little girl’s first birthday in March. This seven-month marathon has not been an easy time for the professionals, the patients, or their families. But during this time of personal sacrifice, Dr. Price has developed relationships and care plans with each staff member and patient, creating a unit unlike any traditional care unit where the physician rounds but is not part of the daily care. Dr. Price also coordinated advanced services that were needed to care for the ever-changing, atypical needs of COVID patients.

For her selfless service and personal sacrifice, please join us in a Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence--Gretchen Price.

Local News
