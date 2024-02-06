Women of Excellence: Caroline Harding-Ritter

Caroline Harding-Ritter attended Cape Central High School, followed by the University of Missouri, where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management, as well as a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. After graduating, Caroline packed her bags and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she worked at Restoration Hardware as a design consultant. The experience allowed her to pursue her passion for a living and create the perfect space for clients.
But home has always been where Carolines’s heart was, so after a year in St. Louis,
she returned to her hometown, Cape Girardeau, to start her career with Area Properties Real Estate. Experiencing the polar differences between life in the big city and small town Cape Girardeau, made Caroline really appreciate the small-town uniqueness of her home town. Embracing her home-town connections, she has created a network of friends and associates that extends across a wide range of social spheres. We are so glad she returned home!
After the 2019 birth of her daughter, she wrestled with postpartum depression. She knew her life balance was off, and her family sought resources to help her. After a 5-day stay at the Behavioral Health Unit at the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter, MO, she realized that such services would open the door to her healing. She wants to praise each partner who coordinated care for her during this intense battle: Southeast Hospital, St Francis Medical Center, and Community Counseling Center were all instrumental in helping her overcome her depression. Caroline urgently asks that any woman feeling down or depressed after giving birth contact their primary care physician or talk with her obstetrics physician immediately so that steps can be taken to help. Her message is simple and sincere. You are not alone. Help is available. Please reach out to receive what you need to be the best Momma you can be. For more information on Caroline’s journey, see .
Although Caroline’s personal journey focused primarily on postpartum depression, she recognizes that the need for mental health services has radically increased especially in the new social limitations in effect during COVID-19. She urges others to take every step possible to maintain personal mental health and the mental health of those around them during this difficult time.
Please join me in a round of Zonta applause for the bravery and transparency shown by Caroline Harding-Ritter, a 2020 Woman of Excellence.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.