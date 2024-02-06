Women of Excellence: Caroline Harding-Ritter

Caroline Harding-Ritter attended Cape Central High School, followed by the University of Missouri, where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management, as well as a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. After graduating, Caroline packed her bags and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she worked at Restoration Hardware as a design consultant. The experience allowed her to pursue her passion for a living and create the perfect space for clients.

But home has always been where Carolines’s heart was, so after a year in St. Louis,

she returned to her hometown, Cape Girardeau, to start her career with Area Properties Real Estate. Experiencing the polar differences between life in the big city and small town Cape Girardeau, made Caroline really appreciate the small-town uniqueness of her home town. Embracing her home-town connections, she has created a network of friends and associates that extends across a wide range of social spheres. We are so glad she returned home!