Women of Excellence: Beth Emmendorfer, EdD

Beth Emmendorfer, EdD comes from a family of strong women. Her grandmother and mother instilled in her many key life principles, including the importance of an education in breaking barriers. So, it was no surprise when Beth enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University and earned a degree in elementary and special education.

Dr. Emmendorfer taught developmentally disabled children in the Jackson R-2 school district for five years. After attaining her MA in Administration and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, she went on to serve the district as its Special Education Director. Her career then took her to a new level of challenges when she became Assistant Superintendent at Jackson R-2. These challenges were multiplied for her as she and everyone in the field of education absorbed the impact of COVID-19.

At the end of the 2019-2020 school year Dr. Emmendorfer retired after 30 years devoted to helping the students in her district reach their highest potential. However, as it turns out, her work wasn’t done. The year 2020 presented her with her biggest challenge yet when she was recruited to become the Jackson R-2 COVID Coordinator. She came back because she wanted students to be able to return to the classroom in a safe environment, she wanted to support her staff, and she needed encourage parents whether their children were in the classroom or attending class virtually. She and the district have used the learning curve from last spring to create an educational plan to deal with COVID restrictions.