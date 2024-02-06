Women of Excellence: Ashton Balsmann

Ashton Balsmann is a Vice President and Mortgage Coordinator for Wood & Huston Bank. In addition, she is a young mother to Maxi Drew (2) and infant twins Beau & Baylor (9 mos) and wife to Dane Balsmann.
Despite her busy home life, Ashton has carved out time to co-chair the American Cancer Society Gala the last several years and is a past president and current Treasurer for the Southeast Health Ambassadors supporting the HeartStrong Fund.
During the pandemic Ashton has had some challenges that most of us have not experienced. When interest rates for mortgages took a swan dive, it is estimated that 60% of the country was ready to refinance and wanted to do so immediately. Ashton has not only excelled at providing her clientele with elite service but has done so gracefully and with very little sleep.
In addition to her normal duties at the bank, Ashton serves as leader of her department at Wood & Huston. This quarter, in addition to covering the 200+% increase in loan business, she has ushered in a new age of technology. First, by overseeing the design of a new mortgage application process at Wood & Huston; and then, by ushering the bank (founded in 1874) into the new millennium with a safe, secure and expedient electronic disclosure process.
Ashton has certainly not let the changing times lessen her stride and has handled each obstacle with head high, heart full and the superhero strength indicative of a Woman of Excellence.
Please join us in give a warm Zonta round of applause for Woman of Excellence Ashton Balsmann.
