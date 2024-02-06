All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Ashton Balsmann

Ashton Balsmann is a Vice President and Mortgage Coordinator for Wood & Huston Bank. In addition, she is a young mother to Maxi Drew (2) and infant twins Beau & Baylor (9 mos) and wife to Dane Balsmann. Despite her busy home life, Ashton has carved out time to co-chair the American Cancer Society Gala the last several years and is a past president and current Treasurer for the Southeast Health Ambassadors supporting the HeartStrong Fund...

story image illustation

Ashton Balsmann is a Vice President and Mortgage Coordinator for Wood & Huston Bank. In addition, she is a young mother to Maxi Drew (2) and infant twins Beau & Baylor (9 mos) and wife to Dane Balsmann.

Despite her busy home life, Ashton has carved out time to co-chair the American Cancer Society Gala the last several years and is a past president and current Treasurer for the Southeast Health Ambassadors supporting the HeartStrong Fund.

During the pandemic Ashton has had some challenges that most of us have not experienced. When interest rates for mortgages took a swan dive, it is estimated that 60% of the country was ready to refinance and wanted to do so immediately. Ashton has not only excelled at providing her clientele with elite service but has done so gracefully and with very little sleep.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition to her normal duties at the bank, Ashton serves as leader of her department at Wood & Huston. This quarter, in addition to covering the 200+% increase in loan business, she has ushered in a new age of technology. First, by overseeing the design of a new mortgage application process at Wood & Huston; and then, by ushering the bank (founded in 1874) into the new millennium with a safe, secure and expedient electronic disclosure process.

Ashton has certainly not let the changing times lessen her stride and has handled each obstacle with head high, heart full and the superhero strength indicative of a Woman of Excellence.

Please join us in give a warm Zonta round of applause for Woman of Excellence Ashton Balsmann.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy