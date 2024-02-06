Women of Excellence: Angela Scherer Bommarito

Angela Scherer Bommarito knows what life can throw at a gal and how, with the strength of her God, can overcome it all. Angela was diagnosed with skin cancer in July 2017 and as a result, within a year, she was diagnosed with lymphedema. Lymphedema is swelling due to a blockage in the lymphatic system which is a big part of the human immune system. Only a few treatment options or surgery exist to manage lymphedema; however, insurance payments for these services remain sparse.

After a worsening of her condition over a two-year period, Dr. Xu at Saint Louis University in St. Louis was finally approved to perform the necessary surgery. The appointment was set for March, but due to COVID was delayed until mid-June. Surgery was scheduled for August 2020. Angela endured hours of surgery, skin grafts as veins, arteries and lymphatics were reattached. This process is exhausting and high-risk, but Angela is forever grateful for the medical staff and the grueling yearlong therapy and the future hope this provides. Without the interventions, Angela would have had no hope of returning to work as a veterinarian not to mention how the severity of her symptoms affected her quality of life overall. In the midst of all of her medical challenges, members of Angela’s family contracted COVID 19 making quarantine a part of her home life as well.