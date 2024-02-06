Women of Excellence: Alyssa Ruopp Baker

Dr. Alyssa Ruopp Baker is proof positive that if you put your mind to something you can make a difference. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Alyssa lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Corey and their daughter, Beatrix, who was born in the spring of 2019.
After her graduation from Southeast Missouri State University, Alyssa went on to attend ATSU Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health where she completed her DDS degree. She loves working side by side with her parents in the family dental practice and looks forward to learning from them for years to come! In the meantime, she is in the process of purchasing the business and is on schedule to become the sole owner of a three-doctor dental practice at only 28 years of age.
Like many businesses, Ruopp Family Dentistry has faced challenges as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic and Alyssa has played a pivotal role in handling those challenges for the practice which was under a mandatory closure order from March 18-May 4. During this time Alyssa was instrumental in guiding the practice through numerous challenges. One of her biggest contributions was assisting with the application, record keeping and integration for the CARES provisional funding which allowed the dental practice to keep its staff intact.
Alyssa also helped develop the welcome back packets for staff and patients and met with staff to assure that they understood correct sterilization and hygiene practices. Concerned about the welfare and the patients and staff at the dental practice, during the shut-down, the entire office was disinfected and UV filters were installed in the air ducts. The building was also painted inside and out. While all of that was taking place, Alyssa kept busy learning about social distancing practices and implementing a protocol for the waiting/reception area for greeting and seating patients; so as not to have too many patients in the reception room at one time.
Dr. Ruopp Baker is a member of the American Dental Association, the Missouri Dental Association, the Southeast District Dental Society, Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau and LaCroix United Methodist Church.
Please join us in a warm Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Achievement—Alyssa Ruopp Baker.
