Women of Excellence: Alyssa Ruopp Baker

Dr. Alyssa Ruopp Baker is proof positive that if you put your mind to something you can make a difference. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Alyssa lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Corey and their daughter, Beatrix, who was born in the spring of 2019.

After her graduation from Southeast Missouri State University, Alyssa went on to attend ATSU Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health where she completed her DDS degree. She loves working side by side with her parents in the family dental practice and looks forward to learning from them for years to come! In the meantime, she is in the process of purchasing the business and is on schedule to become the sole owner of a three-doctor dental practice at only 28 years of age.

Like many businesses, Ruopp Family Dentistry has faced challenges as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic and Alyssa has played a pivotal role in handling those challenges for the practice which was under a mandatory closure order from March 18-May 4. During this time Alyssa was instrumental in guiding the practice through numerous challenges. One of her biggest contributions was assisting with the application, record keeping and integration for the CARES provisional funding which allowed the dental practice to keep its staff intact.