NewsOctober 28, 2021
Women of Achievement Service Projects
The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is making a difference for women and girls across Southeast Missouri through projects and educational awards. We have improved women's health, provided better economic opportunities, and prevented gender-based violence. Chartered in May 1976 our club has raised over $270,000 for community and international projects, and donated over 40,000 service hours to help women in Southeast Missouri. Local service projects include:...
story image illustation

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is making a difference for women and girls across Southeast Missouri through projects and educational awards. We have improved women’s health, provided better economic opportunities, and prevented gender-based violence. Chartered in May 1976 our club has raised over $270,000 for community and international projects, and donated over 40,000 service hours to help women in Southeast Missouri. Local service projects include:

• Cape Tiger Lilies – mentorship program committed to providing a positive environment where our young ladies are empowered to discover their inner strength.

• Safehouse for Women – we support the VintageNow Fashion show that raises funds for the Safehouse for Women. This event is more than a fashion show: it’s a fun evening of fashion and empowerment.

• Options for Women – the club assists with the annual Options for Women banquet and collects baby clothing and diapers as needed.

• Cape Adult Education and Literacy Program-the club helps annually with the AEL graduation reception held at the Career and Technology Center.

• SEMO Walk for Women – this event raises funds for Southeast Missouri State University female athlete scholarships.

• United Way of Southeast Missouri – the Read to Succeed Program is a structured reading program for kindergarten and first-grade students that develops basic reading skills. Zontians are able to volunteer in our local schools to read to kids.

• Care to Learn – Cape Public School Backpack program-as a club, we deliver backpacks with food items every Thursday to Clippard Elementary school throughout the academic year for kids who are in need to take home to their families.

• Crisis Aid International – we are providing funds and labor to renovate and redesign the Safe Home located in Saint Louis, MO.

• Missouri Mentoring Partnership – the club will help with the back-to-school fair providing funding for books which is a part of the literacy program at Missouri Mentoring Partnership.

• Jackson High School MO Girls State – Girls State promotes pride in America and creates a mythical state that the citizens govern at the city, county, and state level. We provide 3 scholarships for attendees from Jackson High School.

• Saint Francis Pink Up Cape – the club assists with the annual Pink Up Cape event which raises breast cancer awareness and provides free mammograms in Cape Girardeau.

• Hope Children’s Home – we provide funds to the Hope For One More Children's Home in Jackson, MO.

Zonta is passionate about providing life-changing opportunities for women and girls through service.

