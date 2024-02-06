Women of Achievement Service Projects

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is making a difference for women and girls across Southeast Missouri through projects and educational awards. We have improved women’s health, provided better economic opportunities, and prevented gender-based violence. Chartered in May 1976 our club has raised over $270,000 for community and international projects, and donated over 40,000 service hours to help women in Southeast Missouri. Local service projects include:

• Cape Tiger Lilies – mentorship program committed to providing a positive environment where our young ladies are empowered to discover their inner strength.

• Safehouse for Women – we support the VintageNow Fashion show that raises funds for the Safehouse for Women. This event is more than a fashion show: it’s a fun evening of fashion and empowerment.

• Options for Women – the club assists with the annual Options for Women banquet and collects baby clothing and diapers as needed.

• Cape Adult Education and Literacy Program-the club helps annually with the AEL graduation reception held at the Career and Technology Center.

• SEMO Walk for Women – this event raises funds for Southeast Missouri State University female athlete scholarships.

• United Way of Southeast Missouri – the Read to Succeed Program is a structured reading program for kindergarten and first-grade students that develops basic reading skills. Zontians are able to volunteer in our local schools to read to kids.