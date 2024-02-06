Women of Achievement Scholarship winners

__Keasha Engram__

Keasha Engraml is a student in the Licensed Practical Nursing program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC). Continuing her education has been a long time coming. She has worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for the last eight years. Her reasoning for continuing her education is for her two children. She states “I’ve always loved helping people and this is my chance to get training in the field I’ve dreamed about being in since I was a little girl.”

__YOUNG WOMEN IN PUBLIC AFFAIRS SCHOLARSHIP__

__Olivia Garagnani__

Olivia Garagnani is currently a senior at Cape Central High School. After graduating she is interested in a STEM field and would like to study either biochemistry or cyber security. Regardless of which major she chooses, she is planning to minor in Spanish.

Olivia participates in many clubs and organizations within her school which includes: FBLA, BETA, Model UN, AFJROTC, Thespian Society, National Honors Society, Robotics, and Scholar Bowl.

She states “All of the organizations I have joined helped me with my leadership skills and with taking pride in my community. These programs enabled me to learn new skills and how to work with others. Several of the programs I am involved in strongly value community service. I now understand the importance of community service and will continue to participate in service projects.”