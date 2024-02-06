Women of Achievement nominee: Lisa Newcomer, RRT, MBA, FACHE

Lisa Newcomer currently serves as Vice President of Regional Operations at St. Francis Medical Center. As a member of the Saint Francis Executive Team, Newcomer is involved in executing strategic plans for primary and secondary service lines. In 2014, she received her master’s degree from William Woods University. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Newcomer was honored for her leadership and ability to empower others as one of the 2019 Southeast Missourian Newsmakers. In 2020, Newcomer received the President’s Award from the Missouri Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives in recognition of her superior value to the chapter and other healthcare executives at the local level. And in 2021, she was honored by Southeast Missouri State University and The Bank of Missouri as a SEMO Football IMPACT recipient.

It is Newcomer’s belief that the biggest challenge facing women today is equality. “Until women have an equal voice in the workplace, corporate America and government policy, we will not see significant change in equal rights”. This is why Newcomer advocates for the promotion of women in healthcare and the sustainability of healthcare for women in our community, including the marginalized and vulnerable.