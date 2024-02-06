Women of Achievement nominee: Leasa Stone, R.N.

Leasa Stone is a Registered Nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center and the Education & Training Coordinator at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. She is also the founder of the Green Bear Project created in 2002 in memory of Baby Tylen, a child Stone cared for in foster care who was killed by his biological parents 3 short months after returning home. The Green Bear program teaches body safety and child abuse prevention to between 15,000 and 17,000 students in pre-kindergarten – 12th grades each year.
Stone was also chosen to serve on Missouri's Task Force for the Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Children where she collaborated with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop standards, core concepts, and performance indicators that Missouri's public schools use to educate students about sexual abuse.
Stone’s belief that after our dedication to God, family is the most important thing is evidenced by her devotion to her family including her grandchildren, Tate Montez, Bryson Bowman, and Brynlee Bowman; her daughter Tiffani (and husband Tyler); her parents, Teddy and Lorretta Stone; her brother Teddy (and wife Amber) and his children Trace, Nate, and Harper. Also, her many honorary grandchildren – Addison, Abby, Curtis, Ayla, Kyra, Eli, Isaiah, Isaac, and Xylex.
Asked about the biggest challenges women face today, Stone identified sexual violence as the biggest threat. She acknowledges that all people can be sexually abused/assaulted but says the majority of those assaulted/abused are female. When she talks with individuals or groups about sexual abuse and violence, she always emphasizes what happened was not their fault. By giving women back the power to know sexual violence is not their fault, we help them to regain a sense of power over what happens to their bodies.
Please join the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau in congratulating Leasa Stone one of our nominees for the 2022 Woman of Achievement Award.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.