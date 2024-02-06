Women of Achievement nominee: Leasa Stone, R.N.

Stone’s belief that after our dedication to God, family is the most important thing is evidenced by her devotion to her family including her grandchildren, Tate Montez, Bryson Bowman, and Brynlee Bowman; her daughter Tiffani (and husband Tyler); her parents, Teddy and Lorretta Stone; her brother Teddy (and wife Amber) and his children Trace, Nate, and Harper. Also, her many honorary grandchildren – Addison, Abby, Curtis, Ayla, Kyra, Eli, Isaiah, Isaac, and Xylex.

Asked about the biggest challenges women face today, Stone identified sexual violence as the biggest threat. She acknowledges that all people can be sexually abused/assaulted but says the majority of those assaulted/abused are female. When she talks with individuals or groups about sexual abuse and violence, she always emphasizes what happened was not their fault. By giving women back the power to know sexual violence is not their fault, we help them to regain a sense of power over what happens to their bodies.

Please join the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau in congratulating Leasa Stone one of our nominees for the 2022 Woman of Achievement Award.