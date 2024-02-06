All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2022

Women of Achievement nominee: Katrina Amos

Katrina Amos is the City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager. As a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives, she has a tremendous responsibility in our community including extensive involvement in planning for the construction of a new terminal at the airport...

Photo courtesy of DeAnna Arevalo
Photo courtesy of DeAnna Arevalo

Katrina Amos is the City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager. As a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives, she has a tremendous responsibility in our community including extensive involvement in planning for the construction of a new terminal at the airport.

Amos received her BS in Business Administration from Purdue University and has numerous certifications in her field. She is also heavily involved in her community and makes a point to speak at events directed toward young women in an effort to spark their interest in what is still a male-dominated industry of airport management.

According to Amos, the biggest challenges women have today are largely self-imposed – because even though we have proved we can sit at the table with men professionally, we continue to be too hard on ourselves by creating self-induced pressure to be perfect. She says, “There is beauty in imperfection, and we should strive to be our very best...As women, we have to give ourselves the grace and mercy to be who we want to be both in business and family accepting that we will make mistakes."

In addition to her professional responsibilities, you can find Amos volunteering as a youth basketball coach, directing a choir for her church, organizing fundraisers, leading a committee to help assist tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky, and serving as a youth Bible study leader and more. She has been named the City of Cape Girardeau Employee of the Year and was presented the U.S. Army Golden Knights Baton Award for her outstanding support of the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival. She is also an honorary lifetime member of the Cape Girardeau Pilot’s Club.

Katrina and her husband Leroy have 3 children, all of whom are the most important people in her life.

Please join the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau in congratulating Katrina Amos one of our nominees for the 2022 Woman of Achievement Award.

