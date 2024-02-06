Women of Achievement nominee: Danette Miller, M.D.

With boundless appreciation for her own mentors and an aptitude for science, Dr. Danette Miller chose the field of medicine as the place for making her contributions to the world. Through grit and gumption, she was admitted into the rigorous accelerated medical school program at UMKC and never looked back.

Following her many successes in medical school, Dr. Miller readily moved on to a Family Medicine residency program ultimately returning home to southeast Missouri where she joined Southeast Health as a Family Medicine Doctor in 2010.

As a young girl, Dr. Miller had several influences that helped shape the remarkable woman she is today. With unconditional support from her parents, Mike and Sandy Todt, and strong female mentors like her youth minister, Mary McCord, Dr. Miller came to understand the importance of sharing her gifts with her community. She credits role models like Pat Summit and Ruth Bader Ginsberg for empowering her to be her own example of the change she wanted to see in the world.