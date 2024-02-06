Women has Osage H.S. ring returned 60 years after loss

OZARK, Mo. -- Two historical surveyors returned a high school class ring to its owner nearly 60 years after it went missing in a southwestern Missouri cave.

Jackalyn and Chadwick Oldham uncovered the 1960 Osage High School class ring at the Smallin Civil War Cave last year, the Springfield News-Leader reported . The couple first informed the cave's owners, Kevin and Wanetta Bright, and then contacted the Osage Beach school's alumni network in search of the ring's owner.

"After so many tries -- phone calls, emails -- we posted it on the Osage High School alumni page," Jackalyn Oldham said. "I asked the administrator for help getting the word out."

Peggy McLaughlin Foraker of Trophy Club, Texas, contacted the Oldhams a few days later, sharing how losing the old class ring influenced her future.