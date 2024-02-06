Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri county legislator has said her local jail has a sexist screening policy requiring any woman wearing an underwire bra to remove the undergarment before entering the facility -- a claim the sheriff and corrections department director dispute.

Jackson County legislator Crystal Williams raised the issue Monday on Twitter after female attorneys and others complained of discrimination when trying to enter Jackson County Detention Center, the Kansas City Star reported. The checkpoint consists of an X-ray machine and metal detectors apparently triggered by the metal in underwire bras.

"I think we have to figure something out because people are going nuts," she noted.

Diana Turner, the Jackson County corrections department director, contended the security protocol implemented May 16 aims to prevent weapons and contraband from being smuggled into the facility.

Darryl Forte, the sheriff of Jackson County, said misinformation has been spread about the screening process.

"Everyone is required to pass through a metal detector," he said. "No one has been asked to take off underwire bras."