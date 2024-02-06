Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years later

Forty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer?

"It's one of the biggest mysteries in Southeast Missouri," said Paul Dirnberger with Rhodes who was Scherer's work supervisor at the time of her disappearance on Tuesday, April 17, 1979. "... It's a blank for everyone. What could have possibly happened to her?"

On that particular day, Scherer, the 19-year-old daughter of Olevia "Libby" Scherer and the late Ray Scherer, went to work at Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Station self-service gas station in Scott City, Missouri, like she had done over the last year. Around 11:20 a.m., she spoke with her mother by phone. Scherer and her mother talked about what was for supper and how Scherer was going to do some sewing when she got home.

Sometime shortly between 11:40 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., Scherer was apparently abducted during a possible robbery with $480 taken. Her purse, keys and car were left behind.

Dirnberger, who was 24 at the time, said on that day he was at Rhodes' main offices at the Dutchtown, Missouri, exit off Interstate 55 when he was alerted they had received a call that no one was at the Scott City station just before noon.

"They let me know about it, and so I went down there [to the station at Scott City]," Dirnberger recalled. "When I got there, the door was halfway open and nothing was really out of place at all -- but she wasn't there."

Within a few minutes or so, Dirnberger said, Scott City Police officers arrived along with then-Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell and an FBI agent from Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

"Of course, they had the usual questions, and nobody had any answers," Dirnberger said. "At the time, all we sold were gasoline, cigarettes and a few snacks through the window. It was not a walk-in convenience store at all."

Dirnberger pointed out it was well before the time of security cameras or any type of technological service equipment to keep an eye on the place.

"So the cash register drawer was open and there was some change in it," Dirnberger recalled "At that time, 95% of our business was cash and personal checks. Credit cards weren't used much at all. There was nothing that indicated a struggle at all."

Located less than a mile from Interstate 55 and just feet away from the railroad tracks, the station sat where the current Rhodes convenience store exists on Main Street today, Dirnberger said.

Most of the station's customers were local residents, Dirnberger said.

"You would get a few [customers] off the interstate, and at that time there were only three stations in Scott City," Dirnberger said, adding Larry's Store 24 was Scott City's closest gas station to the interstate.

There were no witnesses to Scherer's apparent kidnapping. However, around 11:40 a.m. Scherer's cousin, a school bus driver, drove past the station and thought he saw someone inside, but couldn't tell whether it was Scherer. Five minutes later, another station employee arrived for duty and found the station unattended. Both the cousin and employee have since passed away.

That particular day, which Dirnberger remembered as being a gorgeous spring day, very little traffic was coming and going on Main Street into the Scott City Plaza where the major business was the IGA food store. On this Tuesday morning, the adjacent IGA was closed due to the funeral of the store owner's mother, Katie Uhrhan.

The idea that Scherer would have ran off on her own was quickly laid to rest by authorities and those who knew her. Scherer paid her automobile insurance before her disappearance.

"She was just a sweetheart, and there was never any reason to question her character and honesty," Dirnberger said.

He said he's always remembered something the FBI agent said at the scene.