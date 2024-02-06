Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri.
At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch, Drury said.
The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated, according to a department Facebook post. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week. The investigation is ongoing.
