Woman with Down syndrome works, volunteers at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri woman with Down syndrome has been hired at a hospital through a program that aims to find paid employment for people with developmental disabilities.

Tabby Hedgcorth, 24, is a dishwasher at Cox Medical Center in Springfield. Hedgcorth said her job makes her happy, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

"I like to wash dishes," she said with a smile. "I did good."

Hedgcorth initially worked in the hospital's kitchen under the supervision of job coach Lisa Rowland of the Developmental Center of the Ozarks' employment-services program. Rowland taught Hedgcorth and others from the center how to work according to the hospital's standards while taking into account their special needs or disabilities.

"I talk to (Hedgcorth) about the tasks, about policies and rules," Rowland said. "We cover customer-service skills, any type of soft skills."