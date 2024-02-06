Woman who killed disabled daughter sentenced

CLAYTON, Mo. -- An elderly Missouri woman who removed her disabled daughter from a nursing home and stabbed her to death at a hotel has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Marjorie Theleman, 81, of Webster Groves pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the November 2019 killing of 51-year-old Sharon Theleman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The younger woman was found dead at a Holiday Inn Express in Fenton, Missouri. Her mother left a note for housekeepers to explain her actions and instruct them to call police, prosecutors said.