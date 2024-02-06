Woman who bounced among foster homes named Rhodes Scholar

ST. LOUIS -- A woman who as a child bounced among foster homes and often slept on the couches of friends in Missouri has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.

Mackenzie Fierceton, 23, is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Another local Rhodes Scholar is 21-year-old Jamal Burns, who went to Duke University after graduating from Gateway STEM High School in St. Louis. He will graduate in May with a history degree.

Fierceton said her foster homes were in several St. Louis area municipalities, including Manchester, Clayton and Creve Coeur. She is a 2016 graduate of the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, and praised the teachers at the school.

"They were my family when I had no one else," she said. "They stepped up as role models and served as parental figures when I needed them most."

Fierceton earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 2018 from the University of Pennsylvania. She now is a graduate student at Penn and should earn a master's degree in social work in 2021.