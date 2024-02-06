Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County

A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County.

According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old.

A warrant was issued for Mansker’s arrest Feb. 29, but authorities had been unable to locate her.

As of Wednesday, March 6, she was being held in jail in Cape Girardeau County but was to be transferred to Scott County, police said.