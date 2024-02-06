All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 7, 2024

Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County

A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old. ...

Southeast Missourian
Taylor Mansker
Taylor Mansker

A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County.

According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old.

A warrant was issued for Mansker’s arrest Feb. 29, but authorities had been unable to locate her.

As of Wednesday, March 6, she was being held in jail in Cape Girardeau County but was to be transferred to Scott County, police said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The police department had been investigating a sexual abuse allegation since Feb. 1, according to a probable-cause document signed by officer Dylan Stevens, who has two years of experience as a major crimes detective, during which time he has been assigned to investigate child abuse and sex crimes. A call had come in from relatives of the victim, saying that the victim told them Mansker had touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately.

The charges against Mansker came after interviews with the Missouri Children’s Division’s social service specialist.

Mansker denied the allegations, according to the probable-cause statement, saying “there’s too much of that on my family” and that she wouldn’t do that to a child.

Mansker “stated she didn’t know why (the girl) would say those things and said that she could have her mixed up with someone else.”

Based on the circumstances of the name the girl called Mansker and other behavioral factors, Stevens filed probable cause against Mansker. Mansker initially agreed to do a polygraph test, then canceled the polygraph the day of the test.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy