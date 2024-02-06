Woman treated for gunshot wound at Cape Girardeau hospital

One woman was treated at a Cape Girardeau hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday, April 19.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Southeast Hospital around 8 p.m. Wednesday to speak to the victim. Robert Newton, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, said she was uncooperative with law enforcement.
After speaking with the victim, officers began canvassing the 900 block of William Street where they found evidence related to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
