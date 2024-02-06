All sections
NewsSeptember 18, 2023

Woman taken into custody after threat to St. Mary Cathedral

A statement from St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau indicates a woman who allegedly threatened church officials Friday, Sept. 15, had been taken into custody by police. A social media post from principal Alan Bruns says the woman arrived at the church office Friday seeking assistance. When school officials were unable to help the woman, she allegedly threatened to return with a gun...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A statement from St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau indicates a woman who allegedly threatened church officials Friday, Sept. 15, had been taken into custody by police.

A social media post from principal Alan Bruns says the woman arrived at the church office Friday seeking assistance. When school officials were unable to help the woman, she allegedly threatened to return with a gun.

Though the woman did not return to the campus, she was taken into custody by police.

Bruns’ statement says the threat did not interrupt classes and the campus was not locked down because of the incident.

“Please know that if the situation had affected our school day, I would have made our families aware of the situation and the measures we had taken to keep all of our students safe,” he said.

