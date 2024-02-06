Woman sues VA for alleged assault by unsupervised patient

ST. LOUIS -- A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by an unsupervised patient with mental issues at the St. Louis VA is suing the federal government.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the suit states the woman, who was visiting her husband after his surgery at the John Cochran VA Medical Center, was treated "abusively or dismissively" by administrative personnel after the December 2014 assault. It accuses Veteran Affairs officials of failing to heed a 2011 report by the Government Accountability Office that criticized the agency for failing to prevent sexual assaults.

The suit alleges the unsupervised patient fondled himself and tried to pull down the woman's pants. The suit also states the patient was known to be "problematic and potentially dangerous."