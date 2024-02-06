Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalized

One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m.
Droege said the woman hit by the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. He also said charges are pending in the incident.
