April 18, 2022

Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalized

One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m. Droege said the woman hit by the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. He also said charges are pending in the incident...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m.

Droege said the woman hit by the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. He also said charges are pending in the incident.

Local News

