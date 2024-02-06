Woman slips hand out of cuffs, escapes police car

A 20-year-old woman slipped her left hand through handcuffs and fled in an unknown direction after being secured in the front passenger seat of a Cape Girardeau officer’s patrol car, police said.

The woman later was apprehended in a bedroom closet.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Antonina Nashae Taylor, 20, of Cape Girardeau early Sunday.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Taylor with felony resisting arrest Sunday. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Officer Shane Bourbon heard several shots fired shortly after midnight Sunday just north of a domestic-assault scene he was investigating with two other officers in the 800 block of South Ellis Street, according to Bourbon’s probable-cause statement.

Bourbon chased after a vehicle driving fast west on Walnut Street, he wrote. He lost sight of the vehicle after it turned onto Linden Street before spotting it again going south on Benton Street without its lights on, Bourbon wrote. The vehicle traveled east onto Hackberry Street and turned into the Sundance Apartments parking lot, Bourbon wrote.

A black man and Taylor fled north from the vehicle on foot. Bourbon chased down Taylor, placed her in handcuffs and put her in the front passenger seat of his patrol vehicle as he added Taylor’s information into his computer, he wrote.