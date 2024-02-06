All sections
September 18, 2023

Woman shot in Cape Girardeau

A woman was shot early Sunday morning, Sept. 17, in Cape Girardeau, according to police. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers arrived at about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway in response to shots fired reports. They located evidence of multiple shots being fired in the area, and in their investigation found a female with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

A woman was shot early Sunday morning, Sept. 17, in Cape Girardeau, according to police.

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers arrived at about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway in response to shots fired reports. They located evidence of multiple shots being fired in the area, and in their investigation found a female with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The post states no suspects have been identified, and police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact authorities — (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

