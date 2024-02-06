Woman shot in Cape Girardeau

A woman was shot early Sunday morning, Sept. 17, in Cape Girardeau, according to police.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers arrived at about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway in response to shots fired reports. They located evidence of multiple shots being fired in the area, and in their investigation found a female with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The post states no suspects have been identified, and police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact authorities — (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.