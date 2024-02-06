A Cape Girardeau woman has set up a fundraiser to get care for a neighborhood cat she named Garfield, who she says was shot in the leg.

Madelyn Bandermann took to social media to share that an outside cat that she feeds and cares for was missing for a few days, then returned to her house with a limp.

Bandermann said she had Garfield examined by a veterinarian, who said Garfield had shrapnel embedded in his leg.

“We have two choices,” she wrote. “We can put him down. Or pay $1,000 to have his leg amputated and make him an inside cat.”