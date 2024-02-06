All sections
February 8, 2020

Woman seriously injured in police pursuit crash in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from a stolen pickup truck during a police pursuit in the Kansas City area, authorities say.

Belton police said in a Facebook post that the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday after an officer attempted to stop the truck. The post said the driver refused to stop and fled southbound on Interstate 49 toward the town of Peculiar, where officers used tire-deflating devices. The driver then lost control and rolled.

The release didn't say whether the 25-year-old woman who was ejected was the driver or a passenger. A 37-year-old man also was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital with less serious injuries. Their names weren't immediately released.

