Woman says her sister ID'd wrong man in Missouri slayings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The only eye witnesses to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City tried to tell prosecutors years before she died she had identified the wrong shooter, but they told her it was "too late" to recant and she could be charged with perjury, her sister testified Tuesday.

Cecile "Cookie" Simmons testified on the second day of a hearing that could lead to the release of Kevin Strickland, who has served 43 years in prison for a triple murder many people, including current Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, believe he did not commit.

In testimony Monday, Strickland, who is now 62, strongly denied being involved in the crime, which he has maintained since he was arrested and convicted in 1979.

Peters Baker announced in May she and several other legal and political leaders believe Strickland was wrongly convicted. In August, she called for Strickland's exoneration by using a new state law allowing local prosecutors to challenge convictions if they believe the defendant did not commit the crime.

The evidentiary hearing was delayed several times after motions filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Eric Schmidt, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, has said he believes Strickland is guilty.

An attorney with the Missouri Attorney General's office questions Cecile Simmons during testimony Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, during the evidentiary hearing regarding the innocence of Kevin Strickland, who has been incarcerated for the past 43 years. Strickland has denied any involvement in the 1978 triple murder in Kansas City for which he remains imprisoned. Simmons is the sister of the late Cynthia Douglas, the only eyewitness to the murders. Rich Sugg ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

Simmons' sister, Cynthia Douglas, was injured but survived the shootings killing three of her friends at a home in Kansas City on April 25, 1978. Her identification of Strickland, as being at the scene was a primary factor in his conviction.

Simmons said Tuesday Douglas told her she knew two of four suspects, Vincent Bell, 21, and Kilm Adkins, 19, but did not know the other two suspects, The Kansas City Star reported.

She picked Strickland, who was 18 at the time, out of a lineup the next day and later told people she was pressured by police to choose him, Simmons testified. Douglas' mother, sister and a former co-worker gave similar testimony Monday.

Years later, when Douglas told county prosecutors about her mistaken identification, they told her they were "not going to go back to court" over it and she could be charged with perjury, according to Simmons.