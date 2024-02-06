All sections
January 17, 2019

Woman says Drury didn't protect her after sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former student alleges in a lawsuit that Drury University didn't protect her after she was sexually assaulted in a university dorm room...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former student alleges in a lawsuit that Drury University didn't protect her after she was sexually assaulted in a university dorm room.

The woman also claims an official in the school's Title IX office advised her not to file a police report after the alleged sexual assault in February 2017. She says the same male student physically assaulted her the day after the first assault.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a university investigation concluded the male student violated the university's Title IX sexual misconduct policy. But he was allowed to remain on campus and for a time lived in the same dorm as the female student. She says she left Drury after repeatedly seeing her alleged attacker.

University spokesman Mike Brothers said Wednesday the school acted with "utmost integrity" during its investigation.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

State News
