November 23, 2021

Woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge bowling ball

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man was critically hurt when his wife drove over him twice as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball that had been thrown in front of their car Saturday.

The couple ran over the bowling ball around 3 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, and the ball became lodged under their car, Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said. Later in the day, a suspect went to a police station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball in front of a moving car.

After they stopped, the 25-year-old man crawled under the vehicle to try to remove the ball. Then a suspect approached the vehicle and tried to grab the 25-year-old woman's purse while the man was trying to reach the bowling ball, according to the Kansas City Star.

During a struggle over the purse, the woman pressed her foot on the gas pedal and heard a yell from under the car, which had rolled over her husband.

Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time. As the man cried out, the suspect fled without the purse.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was in stable condition Saturday night. His name has not been released.

