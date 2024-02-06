Woman reported man was abused at home for mentally disabled

FULTON, Mo. -- The former guardian for a central Missouri man who police believe was recently found dead in a concrete-encased container said she once called an abuse hotline because she believed he was being mistreated at a home for the mentally disabled.

Mary Martin told The Columbia Daily Tribune she cared for Carl DeBrodie from his adolescent years into adulthood. She said DeBrodie was mentally disabled and legally blind, and the courts rejected her and her husband's attempts to adopt him after he became an adult.

DeBrodie was reported missing from the Second Chance Home in Fulton on April 17, but he likely had been missing for months before the home reported he walked away, Fulton police chief Steve Myers said. DeBrodie had lived at the facility in Fulton for nine years.

Investigators found a body this week inside a cement-covered container in a dumpster at a storage unit in Fulton, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

Authorities believe it is DeBrodie's body, though a positive identification hasn't been made. A jackhammer was used to break up the concrete.

Ownership of the home switched from Second Chance to Finck & Associates on April 17. Finck said in a statement Wednesday that DeBrodie wasn't at the home when it took over, and it's cooperating with the investigation.