NewsSeptember 2, 2021

Woman pulled from Mississippi River

A woman pulled out of the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening was taken to Southeast Hospital for a self-harm and mental health assessment, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. ...

Brooke Holford
Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel treat a woman pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel treat a woman pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening.

A woman pulled out of the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening was taken to Southeast Hospital for a self-harm and mental health assessment, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to the Riverwalk near Broadway and Main Street for a report of a woman in the water at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Officers located her and eventually got her safely out of the water, Hann said.

Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments treated the woman on the scene, according to Hann.

