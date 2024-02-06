Woman pleads guilty in murder of developmentally disabled man

Heather Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for her role in the killing of Josh Taylor, a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man.

Taylor was found by Bollinger County deputies April 2, 2021, lying face up and partially submerged in a pond on Bollinger County Road 346. Deputies found several injuries to Taylor's face, including bruises on his eyes and nose as well as other abrasions and lacerations.

Watson committed the murder with Joshua Proffer, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in November and sentenced to life in prison. Watson was sentenced Dec. 21 by Judge Scott Lipke.