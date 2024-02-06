All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 17, 2023

Woman on life support after mall shooting has died

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A pregnant woman who was shot in the head during a shooting at a Missouri mall last week has died, police confirmed Thursday. The woman had been on life support after being shot in the temple Friday at Independence Center, according to a report by police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. Police said she was four months pregnant...

Associated Press
Police investigate a shooting at the Independence Center mall in Independence, Mo., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Bill Lukitsch/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Police investigate a shooting at the Independence Center mall in Independence, Mo., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Bill Lukitsch/The Kansas City Star via AP)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A pregnant woman who was shot in the head during a shooting at a Missouri mall last week has died, police confirmed Thursday.

The woman had been on life support after being shot in the temple Friday at Independence Center, according to a report by police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. Police said she was four months pregnant.

Independence police have not released the victim's name or age. A family friend gathering money to help pay for cremation costs identified her as 19-year-old Karla Brown in an interview with the Kansas City Star.

Two others were shot in the leg when gunfire broke out, and the suspected shooter was shot in the back, Independence police said.

A 21-year-old Independence resident has been charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the mall shooting. Independence police officer Kelley Rupert in an email said those charges will be updated following the woman's death.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The defendant is in jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

A public defender has not yet been assigned to him.

Witnesses told police the pregnant woman was with friends at the mall when they ran into the suspected shooter and several of his friends. One of Brown's friends previously was in a relationship with the shooter's current partner, which led to an argument and the shooting, according to the probable-cause statement.

___

Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy