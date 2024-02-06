Woman may lose foot after being hit by moped

A woman may lose her foot as a result of a Scott City man ramming her and another person with a moped Sunday, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Dakota K. Minner, 22, with two sets of charges this week.

The first set charges Minner with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving and driving while license was revoked.

The second set charges him with tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree assault.

Police responded Sunday to reports of a female with a broken leg in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive in Scott City, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Scott City police officer Travis Sheppard.

The victim, Ashley Lynn, sustained a compound fracture to her right leg and told emergency personnel Minner had hit her with a moped, Sheppard wrote.

A bystander directed police to Minner's residence, also in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive, where they found a black Honda Moped with a broken right mirror, broken left turn signal and grass and mud in the right handle, Sheppard wrote.

"I then observed what appeared to be human flesh on the kickstand on the left side of the moped," Sheppard wrote.

A woman at the residence who said she was Minner's mother told police Minner is the only person who rides the moped, according to the statement.

At the scene of the collision, police found a broken mirror that matched the moped found at Minner's residence, as well as an unopened can of Natural Light beer and a brown wallet containing a state-issued instruction permit for Minner, Sheppard wrote.

Police searched Minner's residence but were unable to find him, Sheppard wrote.