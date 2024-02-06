Woman may lose foot after being hit by moped

A woman may lose her foot as a result of a Scott City man ramming her and another person with a moped Sunday, police said.
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Dakota K. Minner, 22, with two sets of charges this week.
The first set charges Minner with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving and driving while license was revoked.
The second set charges him with tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree assault.
Police responded Sunday to reports of a female with a broken leg in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive in Scott City, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Scott City police officer Travis Sheppard.
The victim, Ashley Lynn, sustained a compound fracture to her right leg and told emergency personnel Minner had hit her with a moped, Sheppard wrote.
A bystander directed police to Minner's residence, also in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive, where they found a black Honda Moped with a broken right mirror, broken left turn signal and grass and mud in the right handle, Sheppard wrote.
"I then observed what appeared to be human flesh on the kickstand on the left side of the moped," Sheppard wrote.
A woman at the residence who said she was Minner's mother told police Minner is the only person who rides the moped, according to the statement.
At the scene of the collision, police found a broken mirror that matched the moped found at Minner's residence, as well as an unopened can of Natural Light beer and a brown wallet containing a state-issued instruction permit for Minner, Sheppard wrote.
Police searched Minner's residence but were unable to find him, Sheppard wrote.
At Saint Francis Medical Center, Lynn told police Minner had hit her with the moped, but "due to her condition, I was unable to obtain further information," Sheppard wrote.
Hospital staff told police Lynn was to be flown to a hospital in St. Louis and "advised that it appeared that Lynn would possibly lose her right foot."
Later that day, Minner turned himself in to the Scott City Police Department but told police he'd been in Cape Girardeau all day and had returned only after learning through social media he was wanted for questioning, Sheppard wrote.
While Minner changed into jail-issue clothing, officers noticed "abrasions consistent with a crash" on his right shoulder, elbow, hand and left forearm, Sheppard wrote.
Monday, police learned of another person at Saint Francis Mecical Center who also had been hit by Minner's moped, Sheppard wrote.
Dustin Senciboy told officers he had been standing with Lynn near the road when Minner stopped on the moped to talk with them, according to the statement.
Senciboy said Minner drove off, turned around and tried to "pop a wheelie" while driving toward him and Lynn, losing control and striking them, according to the statement.
Senciboy also told officers Minner initially fled on foot but later retrieved the moped before officers arrived and moved it to the residence where police found it, Sheppard wrote.
Minner's bond in each case was set at $25,000, with the condition he have no contact with either victim.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627