Woman killed, two seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A New Madrid woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in New Madrid County.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 in New Madrid, as the northbound vehicle driven by Hannah N. McNabb, 19, of Holcomb, Missouri, failed to yield at the intersection, and the southbound vehicle driven by Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid struck the driver's side of McNabb's vehicle.