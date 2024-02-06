Woman killed, two seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A New Madrid woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in New Madrid County.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 in New Madrid, as the northbound vehicle driven by Hannah N. McNabb, 19, of Holcomb, Missouri, failed to yield at the intersection, and the southbound vehicle driven by Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid struck the driver's side of McNabb's vehicle.
Polk was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:21 p.m. by New Madrid County (Missouri) Coroner George Delisle and transported to the New Madrid County Morgue.
McNabb and her passenger, Jasmen A. Hedrick, 21, of Portageville, Missouri, sustained serious injuries. Hedrick was flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau. McNabb was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.