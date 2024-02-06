Woman jailed on murder charge found dead in cell

HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in suburban St. Louis is investigating the death of a female murder suspect, though indications are she killed herself.
Sheriff Dave Marshak said 48-year-old Laurel Leeker had been jailed since Aug. 22, awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was found dead from an apparent hanging in her cell Sunday morning.
Marshak said Leeker was in a cell by herself and the preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.
Leeker was accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend, 49-year-old Steven Pettit, while he was asleep and telling police an intruder committed the crime.
