NewsAugust 26, 2021

Woman involved in fatal crash says she was fleeing gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman involved in a fatal crash in Kansas City told investigators she had been fleeing gunfire when she ran a red light and crashed into another car, police there said. The crash happened earlier this month on the morning of Aug. 3 at an eastern Kansas City intersection, police said. Thee woman was driving east on Truman Road when she ran a red light and slammed into a northbound car, according to investigators...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman involved in a fatal crash in Kansas City told investigators she had been fleeing gunfire when she ran a red light and crashed into another car, police there said.

The crash happened earlier this month on the morning of Aug. 3 at an eastern Kansas City intersection, police said. Thee woman was driving east on Truman Road when she ran a red light and slammed into a northbound car, according to investigators.

The 80-year-old driver of the northbound car was taken to a hospital and died there Monday from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Police said the woman involved in the crash told officers she fled when someone started shooting at her.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed in the crash.

Story Tags
State News
