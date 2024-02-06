Woman injured during fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City officials said a woman was injured when fire damaged three vacant buildings in the city's historic Jazz District at 18th and Vine.
Kansas City fire battalion chief Mike Cashen said a woman was warming herself with a fire inside one of the buildings early Thursday when the fire got out of control. She was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not known.
All the buildings were empty and belonged to the city.
One building once housed the Deluxe Nightclub, and another was the former Eblon Theater.
KCTV5 reported the buildings are part of a redevelopment plan, and the fires won't change those plans.
City officials said they plan to try to keep the buildings' historic facades during the redevelopment.
