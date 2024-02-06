Woman injured during fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City officials said a woman was injured when fire damaged three vacant buildings in the city's historic Jazz District at 18th and Vine.

Kansas City fire battalion chief Mike Cashen said a woman was warming herself with a fire inside one of the buildings early Thursday when the fire got out of control. She was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not known.

All the buildings were empty and belonged to the city.