Woman home from Italy Is 1st Missouri coronavirus case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy is Missouri’s first confirmed coronavirus case, officials said Saturday.

The woman is in her 20s and is at home with her parents, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a physician, said during a news conference with Gov. Mike Parson. She was returning home from Italy when she showed symptoms.

She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and officials said the hospital made sure she was kept away from other patients. She was sent home because she wasn’t sick enough to warrant a hospital stay, Page said.

“This person returned home, followed all the proper procedures for the quarantine and when they became symptomatic, they were tested in a local facility. Everyone in that local facility followed all the proper precautions,” Page said. “They are safe and that institution is safe.”

Italy has been the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19. Venice last month canceled its annual Carnival festival, which comes ahead of the Christian season of Lent. The Vatican decided to livestream the pope’s Sunday blessing to prevent people from gathering at St. Peter’s Square.

Page said it’s possible other travel-related cases will arise in Missouri. Parson said 26 people in the state have been tested for the virus, and three tests remain in progress.

The governor said when the state’s first case occurred, “it worked like it was supposed to work. Everybody did their jobs.”