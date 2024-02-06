Woman gets life term in death of mentally disabled man

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri woman was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing a mentally disabled man, apparently as part of a complicated plot to divert attention from an unsolved homicide from several years earlier.

Pamela Hupp, 60, of the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, entered an Alford plea in June on a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger. The plea wasn't an admission of the crime but conceded evidence existed for a conviction.

Hupp claimed she killed Gumpenberger in self-defense when he tried to kidnap her Aug. 16, 2016. In reality, St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said, Hupp killed Gumpenberger to distract from the re-investigation of her friend Betsy Faria's 2011 death.

Faria was stabbed to death in neighboring Lincoln County after Hupp became the beneficiary of Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy.

But it was Russ Faria, Betsy's husband, who was charged and initially convicted in the killing. That conviction was overturned and Russ Faria was acquitted at retrial. He has pointed suspicion at Hupp.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood reopened the Betsy Faria case. He said in an email his office has hired an investigator to review it and expects the process to take at least a few months.

Lohmar, at a news conference in June, spelled out the bizarre circumstances surrounding Gumpenberger's death.